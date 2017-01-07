First five-star hotel inaugurated in Sri Lanka's capital after 25 years

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday inaugurated Mövenpick Hotel Colombo, the first international five-star hotel constructed in the capital over the last 25 years.



The hotel, a strikingly modern 24-floor property, will officially open its door to guests on Jan. 16.



The hotel will be managed by Swiss company Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts.



Chairman of local investor Softlogic Group Ashok Pathirage and CEO of Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts Olivier Chavy said they were excited about the prospects for the new hotel.



Chavy said with tourism booming in Sri Lanka, the new hotel opens at the right time.



"We are offering guests a vertical experience like no other, giving them the opportunity to view the beauty of Colombo from a new perspective and across many exciting concepts," said Andreas Mattmuller, CEO Middle East and Asia of Mövenpick Hotels and Resorts.



"Mövenpick Hotel Colombo is an inspirational modern landmark that introduces exciting new hospitality concepts to the city; this signifies a new era of prosperity for an island nation re-energized and undergoing rapid development," he said.



Sri Lanka earned a record-high 3.5 billion US dollars from tourism in 2016, seven years after a devastating civil war ended in the country.

