Kenyan police nab Ivorian woman with heroin

Kenyan police are interrogating an Ivorian woman who was arrested at a Mombasa airport early Saturday while carrying heroin valued at more than 100,000 US dollars.



Regional Deputy Police Commander Akello Odhiambo said the 28-year-old Danho Bertille, was on her way to Abdijan when her luggage was found with the drugs.



"The suspect was arrested at the Mombasa airport while carrying heroin we estimate is worth more than 10 million shillings (100,000 dollars). We have launched investigations to ascertain the origin of the drugs," Akello said.



Odhiambo said the suspect was arrested following intelligence reports that she was ferrying the drugs.



The arrest is the latest in a series of others that have happened in the past days through the country's airports. Most traffickers arrested at Kenyan airports are usually on transit.



Cases of drug trafficking through airports have been on the rise with police making several arrests and seizures.



Statistics show that more Africans are becoming involved in the drug trafficking of especially heroin.



The United Nations has also identified the East African nation as a drug transport hub for drugs going to Europe from Asia and Middle East. Hardly a month passes without an arrest of drug traffickers at the main airport.

