Music will help unlock your creative side today. Let your imagination run wild and you will come up with ideas that even surprise yourself. Financial instability means you should avoid making investments for the immediate future. Your lucky numbers: 3, 6, 9, 10, 17.

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Your relatives will appreciate hearing from you. Don't settle for an e-mail or post on social media, a phone call will be the best way to touch base with them. Your schedule at work will be rather busy today, but make sure you complete all tasks before you head home. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



The biggest roadblock to achieving success today will be you. You will have to make some changes by fighting against what comes naturally if you want to get anything accomplished. ✭✭✭



Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



A trip to a gallery or art museum will provide the inspiration you need to pursue the creative side of life. Romance is in the stars for you tonight, so keep your eyes peeled! ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



If you are unhappy with your life, now is the time to make a change. Lady Luck will be on your side as you make the leap to something new, so don't hesitate to take some risks. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Taking too much on at once will cause you to lose focus. Your energy will be better spent tackling challenges one at a time. Money is about to become an issue, so keep a close eye on your wallet. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



A nagging feeling just won't go away. Most likely your subconscious is trying to tell you something. It would be smart for you to take some time to listen. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Opportunity will not sit around waiting for you. You will have to act immediately if you want to get ahead. A financial investment may look good at first glance, but make sure you do your research before you make any commitments. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Some friends may invite you out for a night on the town. Although you may not be in the mood to head out, you may end up missing out on a grand opportunity if you don't go with them. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



While everything is currently going your way at the moment, do not let it go to your head. There are a number of serious challenges that you'll have to face, and you will need to keep your head out of the clouds to do so. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



The world will seem to bend to your will today. This is the perfect time to push for that promotion or raise you deserve. Luck will be with you when it comes to matters of the hear. ✭✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Someone will do all they can to push your buttons today. Whatever you do, do not lose your cool. If you have to walk away from the situation, then feel free to do so. ✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



While an upcoming challenge may not prove to be all that hard, the fact you will have to face it all on your own is going to have a toll on you. A financial opportunity is coming your way. ✭✭✭