puzzle





ACROSS



1 Wide open



6 Housebroken



10 Canary's bill



13 Boston airport



14 Semester finals



16 Phrase of commitment



17 Feature of serious roller-coasters



19 Classic introduction?



20 Mountain ridge



21 Italian from Florence



23 "NCIS" network



26 Cosmetics queen Mary Kay



27 Ventilation opening



28 Summarizes, as the news



30 Name derived from a person



31 Blacksmith's metal



32 Weasel type



34 Tire-pressure letters



37 Cowboy's conquest



39 Dr. J played in it



40 Alex Haley blockbuster



42 Maple syrup base



43 Like some requests



46 Georgetown mascot



47 Damaging encroachment



49 Bustling activity



51 Some large envelopes



53 Barbecue munchie



54 "Hold on a ___!"



55 Fished or schemed



56 Some museum sculptures



58 2016 Olympics city



59 Lively festivities



64 Ostrich cousin



65 Balloon used in atmospheric probes



66 Do some waiting?



67 6-1, in tennis



68 "No news is ___ news!"



69 Rosemary's baby-daddy

DOWN



1 More than most



2 Baby's first word, sometimes



3 Long time follower?



4 Hemingway's moniker



5 Lure into danger



6 Subject of dentistry



7 Bridge toll unit



8 Longtime Chinese chairman



9 Android's lack



10 Fools or simpletons



11 Perfection standard



12 Kentucky explorer Daniel



15 Scornful one



18 "Siddhartha" author



22 Not outgoing



23 Baby berths



24 Yankee legend Yogi



25 Working a ladle



27 Concerning bees



29 Cape ___, Mass.



30 Fix firmly in place



33 Hindu music selections



35 Do a salon job



36 "I, Robot" author Asimov



38 Large migratory shorebirds



41 "Now I see!"



44 Driver who's tough to pass



45 Show place?



48 Common soccer score



50 Be preoccupied with



51 Colts' moms



52 Japanese cartoon style



53 Caught, as a dogie



56 List type



57 Brain flash



60 Lennon's wife



61 Dinner table dropping



62 Lab eggs



63 John McCain is one, briefly





solution





