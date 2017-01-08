Crossword

2017/1/8
ACROSS

  1 Wide open

  6 Housebroken

 10 Canary's bill

 13 Boston airport

 14 Semester finals

 16 Phrase of commitment

 17 Feature of serious roller-coasters

 19 Classic introduction?

 20 Mountain ridge

 21 Italian from Florence

 23 "NCIS" network

 26 Cosmetics queen Mary Kay

 27 Ventilation opening

 28 Summarizes, as the news

 30 Name derived from a person

 31 Blacksmith's metal

 32 Weasel type

 34 Tire-pressure letters

 37 Cowboy's conquest

 39 Dr. J played in it

 40 Alex Haley blockbuster

 42 Maple syrup base

 43 Like some requests

 46 Georgetown mascot

 47 Damaging encroachment

 49 Bustling activity

 51 Some large envelopes

 53 Barbecue munchie

 54 "Hold on a ___!"

 55 Fished or schemed

 56 Some museum sculptures

 58 2016 Olympics city

 59 Lively festivities

 64 Ostrich cousin

 65 Balloon used in atmospheric probes

 66 Do some waiting?

 67 6-1, in tennis

 68 "No news is ___ news!"

 69 Rosemary's baby-daddy

DOWN

  1 More than most

  2 Baby's first word, sometimes

  3 Long time follower?

  4 Hemingway's moniker

  5 Lure into danger

  6 Subject of dentistry

  7 Bridge toll unit

  8 Longtime Chinese chairman

  9 Android's lack

 10 Fools or simpletons

 11 Perfection standard

 12 Kentucky explorer Daniel

 15 Scornful one

 18 "Siddhartha" author

 22 Not outgoing

 23 Baby berths

 24 Yankee legend Yogi

 25 Working a ladle

 27 Concerning bees

 29 Cape ___, Mass.

 30 Fix firmly in place

 33 Hindu music selections

 35 Do a salon job

 36 "I, Robot" author Asimov

 38 Large migratory shorebirds

 41 "Now I see!"

 44 Driver who's tough to pass

 45 Show place?

 48 Common soccer score

 50 Be preoccupied with

 51 Colts' moms

 52 Japanese cartoon style

 53 Caught, as a dogie

 56 List type

 57 Brain flash

 60 Lennon's wife

 61 Dinner table dropping

 62 Lab eggs

 63 John McCain is one, briefly

