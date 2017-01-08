puzzle
ACROSS
1 Wide open
6 Housebroken
10 Canary's bill
13 Boston airport
14 Semester finals
16 Phrase of commitment
17 Feature of serious roller-coasters
19 Classic introduction?
20 Mountain ridge
21 Italian from Florence
23 "NCIS" network
26 Cosmetics queen Mary Kay
27 Ventilation opening
28 Summarizes, as the news
30 Name derived from a person
31 Blacksmith's metal
32 Weasel type
34 Tire-pressure letters
37 Cowboy's conquest
39 Dr. J played in it
40 Alex Haley blockbuster
42 Maple syrup base
43 Like some requests
46 Georgetown mascot
47 Damaging encroachment
49 Bustling activity
51 Some large envelopes
53 Barbecue munchie
54 "Hold on a ___!"
55 Fished or schemed
56 Some museum sculptures
58 2016 Olympics city
59 Lively festivities
64 Ostrich cousin
65 Balloon used in atmospheric probes
66 Do some waiting?
67 6-1, in tennis
68 "No news is ___ news!"
69 Rosemary's baby-daddy
DOWN
1 More than most
2 Baby's first word, sometimes
3 Long time follower?
4 Hemingway's moniker
5 Lure into danger
6 Subject of dentistry
7 Bridge toll unit
8 Longtime Chinese chairman
9 Android's lack
10 Fools or simpletons
11 Perfection standard
12 Kentucky explorer Daniel
15 Scornful one
18 "Siddhartha" author
22 Not outgoing
23 Baby berths
24 Yankee legend Yogi
25 Working a ladle
27 Concerning bees
29 Cape ___, Mass.
30 Fix firmly in place
33 Hindu music selections
35 Do a salon job
36 "I, Robot" author Asimov
38 Large migratory shorebirds
41 "Now I see!"
44 Driver who's tough to pass
45 Show place?
48 Common soccer score
50 Be preoccupied with
51 Colts' moms
52 Japanese cartoon style
53 Caught, as a dogie
56 List type
57 Brain flash
60 Lennon's wife
61 Dinner table dropping
62 Lab eggs
63 John McCain is one, briefly
solution