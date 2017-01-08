Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Chat attack

envelop



笼罩



(lǒnɡzhào)

A: Last week, the pollution index for the city I'm living in worsened. Because everything was enveloped in smog you couldn't see clearly.



上周我住的城市空气质量变差, 路面也因为被雾霾笼罩着, 啥都看不清。



(shànɡzhōu wǒ zhùde chénɡshì kōnɡqì zhìliànɡ biànchà, lùmiàn yě yīnwèi bèi wùmái lǒnɡzhào zhe, shá dōu kàn bùqīnɡ.)



B: Yeah, it was the same where I lived. Everyone was wearing all kinds of masks and wrapped themselves up tight.



对啊, 我家这边也是, 大家都戴着各式各样的口罩, 把自己裹得紧紧的。



(duì a, wǒjiā zhèbiān yěshì, dàjiā dōu dàizhe ɡèshì ɡèyànɡ de kǒuzhào, bǎ zìjǐ ɡuǒde jǐnjǐn de.)

A: Because of these conditions, I feel like the mood of everyone around me has gotten worse as well.



因此还感觉身边人的心情都变差了。



(yīncǐ hái ɡǎnjué shēnbiān rén de xīnqínɡ dōu biànchà le.)

B: Yup. My coworkers at the office have also been enveloped by a depressed atmosphere.



对, 我办公室里的同事们也被低落的气氛笼罩着。



(duì, wǒ bànɡōnɡshì lǐ de tónɡshì men yěbèi dīluò de qìfēn lǒnɡzhào zhe.)