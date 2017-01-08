Famous HK, Taiwan artists pulled from numerous mainland music platforms

Chinese music streaming platforms Photo: IC







Taiwan singer Bobby Chen Photo: IC





Music fans were shocked Friday to find some of the biggest pop artists from Hong Kong and Taiwan were suddenly missing from the majority of mainland music streaming platforms.



The disappearances spread throughout the weekend, as Mandopop mega artists from Taiwan and Hong Kong such as Vivian Hsu from Taiwan and Hong Kong's Bobby Chen and Anthony Wong were missing from NetEase Cloud Music as of Saturday evening.



That same day, many Taiwan and Hong Kong artists were also pulled from major streaming platforms such as QQ Music, Kugou Music and Baidu Music.



Though rumors quickly flew on social media that the disappearances were the result of a government-sanctioned ban on these artists, the most likely culprit is music licensing agreements.



A visit to Alibaba-owned Xiami Music on Sunday reveals the platform was still streaming music from Taiwan and Hong Kong artists.



According to The Beijing News, Xiami holds the streaming rights to Bobby Chen's catalog.



Pointing to the recent pull down of online content such the streaming show Evil Minds 2, some outlets surmise that the disappearance of these artists' music is the result of increased government regulation.



A likely scenario is that these other music streaming services have lost or did not have the rights to these artists' music and were forced to remove content by related authorities who are now doing more to enforce copyright protections.



While the takedowns may not be connected to politics, the disappearance of Taiwan and Hong Kong musicians from platforms quickly sparked discussions about the role artists' past political opinions should play when it comes to their work.



"I think it is right to remove some singers although I appreciate their talents. After all, supporting 'Taiwan and Hong Kong independence' is not right," Zhang Haihuai wrote Saturday on Wechat blog Rockerfm.



Regardless of the reasons for the takedowns, music fans were still disappointed to find a number of their favorite artists missing from their playlists.



"As I woke up to thick smog, I found that they had erased not only the names and songs on the platform, but also those I downloaded to my phone's memory," NetEase user Wang Meijun told the Global Times on Saturday.