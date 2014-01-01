SeaWorld killer whale Tilikum dies

Tilikum - made famous by the 2013 documentary Blackfish, which criticized the captivity of orcas - died Friday, according to SeaWorld.



One of SeaWorld's most prominent orcas, Tilikum had been fighting a bacterial lung infection since March when he died at the marine theme park in Orlando, Florida.



The official cause of death will not be announced until the completion of a necropsy, the company said.



CNN featured Tilikum in a 2013 documentary Blackfish that sought to show the impact of captivity on these giant sea creatures.



Under public pressure, SeaWorld announced in March 2016 it would stop breeding killer whales, and would no longer keep any in captivity after its current generation dies.

