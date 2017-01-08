Gaelforce Dance Irish dance show

Gaelforce Dance, the International phenomenal Irish Dance Show, will take the stage at Daning Theatre in Shanghai this February. Since its inception in 1999, Gaelforce Dance, a celebration of Irish dance, music and song, has dynamically tapped its way into the hearts of millions of audience members worldwide, performing in over 30 countries across four continents. Gaelforce Dance is a story of two lovers, Lorcan and Aisling who, as the tale begins, are blissfully unaware of the passion that will erupt between them, leading the lovers into a maelstrom of forbidden romance and their community into a cauldron of hate. A chance meeting sparks the ill-fated affair, where broken loyalties and jealousy tear two brothers apart. Produced by Michael Durkan and choreographed by Richard Griffin, Gaelforce Dance takes the audience to the edge with its mix of traditional and contemporary Irish dance music, weaving intricate choreography, thundering rhythms, enchanting melodies and a compelling storyline into a stirring tale of love, passion and tragedy.Date: February 9 &10, 7:15 pmVenue: Daning TheatreAddress: 1222 Pingxingguan Road 平型关路1222号Tickets: 80 yuan to 680 yuanCall 3636-8807 for more information