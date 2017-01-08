Shanghai-based student volunteer program seeks to save environment

A new clothing recycling project held by Shanghai Roots & Shoots was recently launched at Sun Moon Light Center. The floor was divided into three parts: secondhand, never-worn and new clothes were sold on-site; local residents were encouraged to bring their old clothes in exchange for gifts, and a workshop for people to rework their old socks into toys was also held."While selling the clothes we are selling a belief," Sun Yulin, the leader of Shanghai Roots & Shoots' clothing recyling project, told the Global Times. Sun joined the organization as a high school student two years ago. At the core of Shanghai Roots & Shoots is a dedicated volunteer team who carry out various projects around the city, such as Animal Adoption Day and clothes "upcycling."Sun. aged 18, recently graduated from Shanghai World Foreign Language Middle School and participated in the project before setting off to continue her studies in Sydney. She was head of a Roots & Shoots club in middle school, where she conducted a school uniform recycling project. Second-hand student tracksuits were collected and donated to students from China's impoverished mountainous regions.Social skillsTo prepare for the recent clothing recycling project, Sun and other volunteers started collecting donations in September; 30,000 yuan ($43,636) was raised, which was spent primarily on the rental space at Sun Moon Light Center. "By organizing this program I had a clearer picture of how to write a proposal and how to coordinate all the resources," Sun said.Li Yujing, Operations Director of Shanghai Roots & Shoots, told the Global Times that over 350 branches of Roots & Shoots clubs have been set up at schools around the city and country. Shanghai American School, Shanghai Gezhi High School and Shanghai No.3 Girls' High School were the first three partner schools. There, volunteers are taught how to write a proposal and solicit sponsorships from businesses."We see an obvious lift of social skills and language skills in the students after they join Roots & Shoots clubs. Chinese students are shy. But little by little they are more bold in introducing the project to the companies and the public," Li said.Reclaiming deserts"We hope to pair the teenagers at school and young professionals to let them motivate each other and spark more environmental protection ideas. This is also in line with the idea of our name, with roots referring to grown ups and shoots referring to teenagers," said Li.The Shanghai branch of Roots & Shoots was founded as a volunteer organization in 1999. Five years later, in 2004, Roots & Shoots was granted a NonProfit Organization status by the Shanghai Municipal Government.In 2017, Shanghai Roots & Shoots will continue to adhere to their mantra to strive toward environmental protection and humanitarian care. Their most beloved and well-known project is the Million Tree Project (MTP), with an aim to raise a million trees in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in order to curb sandstorms and desertification.

A poster for the clothing recycling project organized by Shanghai Roots & Shoots

Children learn how to turn old socks into toys at the workshop.

Volunteers teach children how to turn old socks into toys at the workshop.

Toys made from old socks are on display after the workshop. Photos: Qi Xijia/GT