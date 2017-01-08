Female university student beaten by male classmate

A male postgraduate student at Shanghai University of Sport who physically assaulted a female classmate last week was not arrested and instead only asked by the school to apologize to his victim, thepaper.cn reported.



A young woman was reportedly slapped in the back of her head and kicked to the ground several times by the male student with whom she disagreed with during a class debate.



She reported the assault to her class instructor, who instructed her not to call the police because it was a "personal conflict."



Shanghai University of Sport confirmed the case on its official Sina Weibo account Friday, saying the male student was asked to apologize to the woman and would be reprimanded by the school according to campus rules.



Legal experts discussing the case in the media said that the female student should have immediately contacted police instead of keeping silent just for the sake of the school's reputation.





