Temporary trains open to accommodate migrants

Shanghai's first temporary train of the year set out from Shanghai South Railway Station Sunday, heading for Chengdu.



Temporary trains are operated every year to cope with increasing passenger demands during the Spring Festival travel rush, when millions of migrants travel back home for the traditional holiday.



This year's Spring Festival travel rush will start Friday and last for 40 days. At Shanghai Railway Station, the number of daily passengers to Sichuan and Chongqing has already increased to 5,000, nearly double the normal daily passenger flow.



Starting from Friday, more temporary trains will be operated at the city's three stations on outbound routes to Sichuan, Chongqing, Yunnan, Hubei, Hunan and Jiangxi.





