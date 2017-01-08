Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"Most people feel happy with their jobs."Ninety percent of Shanghai residents are satisfied with their jobs, according to a report revealed by the Shanghai Municipal Human Resource and Social Security Bureau Friday. Employees are most satisfied with coworker relations, working environment and working time and least satisfied with promotions and salaries. No close relation was reported between satisfaction and income but employees with a better education background feel more satisfied with their jobs than those with lesser educations. Senior technicians are exceptionally most satisfied with their work, followed by scientific researchers and people working in IT section.