Why I am dissuading mothers from having a second child

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

Several female friends have been approaching me lately for advice about whether or not to have two children, as recently I became the mother of my second child. Rather than do my civic duty to promote our country's new two-child policy, however, I instructed them to not rush this decision.



Since China loosened its decades-old one-child policy in 2016, many mothers of all ages and backgrounds across the country are being tempted into getting pregnant again, but financial and career concerns are preventing a large number of them from doing so.



Because of these factors, many Chinese mothers believe that one child is enough. However, many women are under constant societal pressure to breed. They may also be worried that not having another child might damage their relationships with overly involved in-laws.



Having given birth to my own second son, I'd like to offer a counterpoint: that having another child could in fact weaken - as opposed to reinforce - a woman's position within her extended family.



In the olden days, women who gave birth to many sons and daughters became the family matriarch. But today, the only thing that matters is one's economic position in society and among their relatives.



For females to enjoy a level playing field with their spouse, they must also have an equal income. But mothers forced out of their careers to stay at home on maternity leave are unable to achieve this.



Based on my personal experiences, second-child mothers can no longer rely on grandparents for help, as they will then be too old to raise their second grandchild while mom returns to work. Thus, Chinese women in their late 20s or 30s who wish to have a second child must concede their jobs and incomes to become stay-at-home moms.



As time goes by, housewives who once had their own careers will feel lower and lower self-esteem as they have less and less say in their family affairs. In-laws who once might have had some deference for their professional daughter-in-law will start to see her as just a lazy woman sitting around the house all day.



Some fortunate women who can afford full-time nannies to raise their children will be able to return to their careers, keeping in-laws at bay. Yet those who can't not only lose out on that double income, but all they have to look forward to is another 18 years of child-rearing chaos - and all the exorbitant expenses that come with it.



Anne-Marie Slaughter, a professor of Princeton and the first female director of policy planning for the US State department, admitted in her article Why Women Still Can't Have It All that it is impossible for modern women to have a family life while holding down a profession. Slaughter eventually left her powerful position in the government to spend more time with her two children, both whom she felt distant from due to her career.



As for me, following several months of maternity leave after the birth of my second child, I recently returned to work, as I simply was not satisfied staying at home all day long. I spent many years developing my media career and I didn't think it was fair to just suddenly give that all up. I also can't afford to lose our second income, with Shanghai's cost of living constantly on the rise.



It's important to note that having a second child does tend to break the intimate relationship we once had with our first child as well as with our husbands. Infants and husbands alike require our full-time physical and emotional attentions, and they both can sense that they are now "second fiddle" in the family, which will cause some outbursts.



I'm still learning how to balance my career while raising two children, so I am certainly not an authority on this subject. But the first lesson I have learned that I wish to impart to other working women is that if you are considering having a second child, just be sure it is your own desire and not someone else's.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.