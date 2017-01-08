Student smog whistleblowers not suspended: school

A Xi'an high school has denied online posts that claim it suspended students who called in complaints over classes being held during severe smog despite citywide pollution alerts.



"I can guarantee you that the school didn't track down the callers' numbers or suspend them from classes," Li Ye, vice principal at The Middle School Attached to Northwestern Polytechnical University told thepaper.cn on Saturday.



Wang Mingxue, another vice principal at the school, claimed no knowledge of the incident.



The widely circulated posts claimed that the school had barred a number of students from attending classes after they called local education authorities to complain the school had not closed during the heavy smog alert.



The Xi'an education bureau had cancelled classes at schools in the city since Tuesday following a smog red alert issued on January 1, Xinhua reported.



According to one post, the bureau released the students' phone numbers to the school.



Students at the school claimed not to know who had made the calls to authorities, reported thepaper.cn.



Schools have come under fire for forcing children to attend classes both indoors and outdoors during the recent smog choking North China.



A principal at Linqi No. 1 Middle School in Henan Province was fired after teachers in mid December made 400 students take a written exam outdoors as PM2.5 levels went beyond 500.





