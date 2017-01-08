Driver stopped for missing tire

Highway police in Chongqing stopped a pickup truck driver who they found had traveled 200 kilometers with a tire missing.



Officers at the Mudanyuan toll station halted the heavy duty truck - normally equipped with six wheels - when they noticed a rear right tire was missing as he tried to pass the toll Thursday night.



The driver, surnamed Miao, told officers he was driving the work vehicle from Hubei Province when the rim's lug nuts loosened on the way.



With no tools to fix it, he threw the tire in the back and continued on with his trip.



"Even though it's been kind of fishtailing, I've been driving slowly and there hasn't been too many problems," said Miao.



Double tire trucks, or dual pickups, use four rear tires to help with traction while carrying heavy loads, as the extra wheels provide more contact with the ground.



However, when not carrying loads the trucks can tend to drift at higher speeds.



Officers inspected the vehicle and made sure to replace the tire before releasing Miao.



Chongqing Morning Post

