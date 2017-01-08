Open workforce

When this Global Times reporter saw Tao Furong, an operation manager of a small company named Warm Doctor, at naked Hub@Hunan Lu, she was sitting on a bar stool chatting with others in front of a bar counter decorated with a wall of green plants. "I like to work in this kind of open environment. I can carry my laptop and sit in any sofa as I like. It's casual and comfortable and suits innovative companies like us," Tao said. Tao's 10-person company arranges live video streaming between doctors and patients during doctors' off-duty time, so that patients in rural China can reach medical resources in big cities. It was just one and a half years ago that Warm Doctor moved from a nearby loft into a co-working space called naked Hub.



The company's founder had previously narrated in an earlier article that naked Hub attracted him first by its name, and second by its refreshing and casual environment.



Sixty percent of naked Hub@Hunan Lu is public space where people can sit wherever they want. There are several sofas and tables along with private offices with glass walls that create a semi-open environment.



A bar offers free juice, coffee and beer for "hubbers" (people who rent seats there), and the space's signature ping-pong room is in back. At the gate sits the space's community manager, who is in charge of organizing events and sending out invites.

Cutting out the middlemen



Over the past few years, co-sharing enterprises such as naked Hub, Uber, Mobike and Airbnb have undoubtedly become a fashionable notion gaining increasing popularity in China, especially in metropolises such as Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen.



Co-working space boasts a comfortable environment and flexible services where ordinary people or start-up companies can rent space by the desk and by the month (normally between 1,000 yuan ($144.46) and 5,000 yuan), share public facilities and equipment such printers and conference rooms all the while cutting out pesky landlords, property management companies and other traditional profiteering middlemen.



This model is much cheaper and more convenient for start-ups, freelancers and small-sized companies, and their popularity has witnessed astounding growth in recent years.



Naked Hub, for example, was developed from the naked Group that previously dealt with high-end resorts.



It set up its first space-share in 2015, and so far has become one of the most prominent co-working space providers in the country, with eight locations in Shanghai, three in Beijing and one in Hong Kong. This year it will set up approximately 30 more branches in second-tier Chinese cities as well as in Singapore.



But naked is not alone and is facing intense competition. WeWork, the world's most famous co-working space brand established in the US in 2010, chose Shanghai as its first stop in China in July and received full occupancy even before opening.



After studying the business model of WeWork, Shanghai Creater Industrial Co., Ltd (Creater), established in 2006, entered the market in late 2015 and has opened seven co-working spaces in Shanghai with an average leasing rate of 92 percent.



Fountown started their business in 2015 and set up 16 branches in Shanghai in November. According to people.com.cn, Fountown will open 60 new spaces across China this year, making it the biggest space-share player with the largest number of branches and desks.



Mixpace, based in Shanghai, redesigned five old buildings in downtown area and converted them into stylish co-working spaces in October. They are planning to open five more in Shanghai after the Chinese New Year.



Such rapid growth is not rare in China, especially in Shanghai which industry insiders believe hosts the most innovative and open-minded talent in the Chinese mainland.



Space sharing is driven by market demands and is also stimulated by the government's incentives for entrepreneurialism and innovation.



Mozzos is an online platform set up in 2015 to link co-working spaces and interested parties, and has information on over 600 such places across China.



But Zhang Fan, founder and CEO of Mozzos, is not quite satisfied with the status quo of co-working spaces in China.



"'Co-' in 'co-working' is 'collaborative' and 'cooperative,' and that means a co-working place is driven by the needs of collaboration but not the need for a workplace," said Zhang.



"But if you look at current co-working spaces, 90 percent of people there work for traditional companies and the remaining 10 percent are start-ups whose CEO or CMO are too busy to spare time for sharing."



In Zhang's eyes, co-working spaces should be like an active community where people not only share facilities but more importantly can share ideas on common topics or co-organize public events and projects to enliven the community.



But building such a strong professional community is a challenge in China. Each naked Hub organizes 20 to 30 events every month, but Tao said that she rarely participates, simply because she is too busy to notice them.



Creater also asks its community managers to organize regular high tea events to clients.



"I'm afraid that co-working might not be as popular in China as it is abroad, because it really has something to do with the characters of different people," Fang Wen, general manager of Creater, told the Global Times. "It's hard for Chinese to open their door to strangers."



Fang said she even overheard that one co-working manager in Shanghai was suggested by their tenants to cover the glass of their private office so that they wouldn't be bothered by others.



"That's not co-working anymore, it's just renting," Fang noted.













Defeating business incubators



Some co-working space providers have been unable to survive. Last August, Shanghai Asian Biz Center & Consulting Co., Ltd closed all of its 16 co-working spaces, most located in traditional office buildings in downtown Shanghai, due to poor leasing rates.



In late October, Mad Space in Beijing went bankrupt after only seven months' operation due to low leasing rates as well as rising rents it had to pay to landlords.



Zhang Fan said that many co-working spaces may fail because they are trapped by the misunderstanding that co-working spaces are for start-ups. However, incubators seem more attractive for start-ups.



Beehive, an incubator from Hangzhou, entered Shanghai in November. Thanks to its powerful partners such as venture capitals and business consultants, it claims so far to have leased 60 percent of its 120 desks at a leasing rate of 85 percent after the Chinese New Year.



Fan, co-manager of Shanghai Freelance Translators Team, rents two desks at Beehive's open co-working space following years of nomadic working experiences between home and local cafés.



Fan said that she chose Beehive for its open and casual environment that allows convenient communication with her colleagues and people from other companies. Beehive told her that the incubator would like to cooperate with her translation team on future programs.



Chinese media reported that the rising force of co-working spaces in CBD is likely to defeat business incubators, especially those who are located in suburbs or less-developed areas.



However a number of co-working space leaders told the Global Times that they think business incubators will co-exist with co-working spaces in the future.



"Co-working spaces suit most small-sized companies who have a stable business and good cash flow but don't bother to go public," Feng Yintao, founder and CEO of Mixpace, said.



"It's easy to run a small private business, but when every person is dreaming to become a next Jack Ma, it would be very difficult."



Fumble for a future



The failure of some co-working spaces also lies in their misunderstanding that co-working just means all people work in an open environment, Feng said.



But based on his observations, staff members may like to work with their colleagues in an open atmosphere, but different companies mostly prefer relatively private offices.



According to Jonathan Seliger, CEO of naked Hub, a majority of space at their new branches will be dedicated to private offices, while the space will continue to improve its public facilities.



For instance, naked Hub@Gubei, which will become the largest co-working space in China with 1,700 desks, will include more wellness and food and beverage resources for its hubbers.



Mixpace and Creater also limit the area of open working space within 10 percent of each co-working location.



According to Feng, the emphasis of Mixpace will be on the work environment in the short term and will gradually build a vibrant community based on its tenant resources.



Creater will focus more on building accommodations and housing facilities this year while maintaining co-working spaces occupying 20 percent of all its work places.



Zhang Fan recently started operating a new co-working space named United Valley by Mozzos, and he expects to build a positive community by inviting his tenants to become community managers in turn.



Zhang hopes to link people working at different co-working spaces through an app, although this could be a challenge as each operator runs their own exclusive online communities.



"Quality co-working operators will do a lot to educate the public about what co-working is, because it's very different from a traditional office and from a serviced office. But there are indeed several operators who are just real estate companies. But they will go out of business, I'm confident they will," Seliger added.