Self-taught TCM doctor sentenced for backyard opium harvest

A Guizhou Province court sentenced a man to six and a half years in jail for growing thousands of opium poppies in his backyard that he claimed were for medicinal use.



Yang Yonggao was convicted on charges of cultivating illegal drugs after authorities confiscated 44,000 opium plants from his land in April last year.



The court found Yang began cultivating the nearly 500 square meters of poppy plants at his Zunyi home since December 2015.



Yang, a self-described practitioner of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), told the court he was growing the plants to treat diseases, such as cancer.



Yang said he began learning about TCM while taking care of a sick family member.



In his spare time, he treated others from surrounding villages.



Confident in his skills, Yang planted the patch of poppies to use in his medical treatments for serious illnesses.



Opium poppies are used in TCM as a pain reliever, as well as to treat coughs, diarrhea and stomach ailments.



Cultivation of the plant requires official approval.



Procuratorate Daily

