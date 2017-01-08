Stocks to see steady gains before Spring Festival holidays

Chinese mainland stocks are likely to continue to inch up before the upcoming Spring Festival holidays, but the shortage of funds will still weigh on the market in the short term, according to media reports.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.35 percent to 3,154.32 points on Friday, cutting the week's gain to 1.63 percent, which was driven by stocks related to State-owned enterprise reform and the defense sector.



Shanghai-based Haitong Securities predicted that investors will put 2.48 trillion yuan ($360 billion) into the domestic stock markets and take out 1.86 trillion yuan in 2017, according to a report by the Securities Times on Saturday.



Some brokers are optimistic about domestic shares in 2017, and have plans to invest more money into the market, the report said.



Meanwhile, the central government has introduced a new set of rules for foreign currency purchases, which might curb investment in overseas real estate or some kinds of insurance, according to a report by the Sichuan-based newspaper Finance and Investment on Saturday.



Some investors might consider investing more money into stocks, the report said, which might gradually push up major indexes.



The blue-chip CSI 300 index fell 0.6 percent on Friday to 3,347.67 points, but still gained 1.14 percent for the week.



The Shenzhen Component Index declined 0.79 percent to 10,289.36 points, up 1.10 percent for the week.



"Investors are likely to remain lukewarm about the stock market until the end of the lunar new year, when sentiment is expected to improve," Reuters reported on Friday, citing Cao Xuefeng, head of research at Huaxi Securities.



Hong Kong shares extended gains to end stronger on Friday, scoring the market's best week in more than three months.

