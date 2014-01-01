Anbang declines comment on reported talks with Trump relative

Beijing-based Anbang Insurance Group on Sunday declined to comment on recent media reports saying its Chairman Wu Xiaohui had dinner with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President-elect Donald Trump
, to discuss a joint venture agreement in Manhattan.
The company is still verifying facts with its US subsidy, a spokesperson of Anbang who declined to be identified, told the Global Times on Sunday.
On Sunday morning, the New York Times reported that Wu sat with Kushner, who is also one of Trump's closest advisers, in a private dining room at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Manhattan on November 16. The hotel was acquired by Anbang in a deal worth $1.95 billion in October 2014.
During the meeting, the two were near agreement on a joint venture for the redevelopment of 666 Fifth Avenue, a "fading crown jewel of the Kushner family real estate empire," the report said. Wu also expressed his desire to meet Trump, saying "Trump's ascension will be good for global business," according to the report.
The Anbang talks began around six months ago, "well before Trump's victory" in the US election
, the report said, citing Risa Heller, the spokeswoman for Kushner. Heller also stressed that the US did not see Anbang as a State-owned enterprise, as government officials are not allowed to accept foreign entity-related gifts and funds according to the US Constitution.
The private talk sheds light on the future of China-US economic cooperation in the wake of Trump's presidency, Zhang Jiayuan, an analyst of China Investment Consulting Co, told the Global Times on Sunday. "Still, we can see the label of businessman in Trump's moves, which are motivated by (economic) interests," Zhang said.
But Zhang noted that the reported deal may not proceed smoothly due to worries over "conflict of interest" in the US and other "security concerns" raised by US regulators.
In May 2016, Anbang withdrew its proposal to acquire US-based insurance company Fidelity & Guaranty Life after US regulators' rejection, domestic news portal sina.com reported in June.