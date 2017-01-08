Turkish police identify nightclub attacker as Uzbek national

Turkish police have identified the alleged Islamic State (IS) militant who attacked a famous nightclub at the heart of Istanbul as Uzbek national Abdulkadir Masharipov, Turkish Hurriyet News reported on Sunday.



The attacker arrived in Istanbul from the Central Anatolian province of Konya on Dec. 15, 2016 to stage the attack on the New Year's Day.



An IS cell in Konya that consists of Uzbeks continued to provide logistical support to Masharipov, whose code name is "Ebu Muhammed Horasani," according to recent information.



The attacker still remains on the run after escaping the Reina nightclub despite a massive police presence amid worries of an attack targeting New Year's celebrations.



Masharipov is accused of killing 39 people and wounding 65 others at the club, although some eyewitnesses have suggested there were more than one attacker.

