China to reform profession rank evaluation system

China will soon begin reform of professional rankings.



According to a circular issued by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, the reform will begin in engineering, hygiene, agriculture, accounting, institutes of higher education, and scientific research within three years.



The new system will take shape in five years with an emphasis on scientific evaluation and standard management. Professional ranks will also be expanded to include new professions and industries.



The new method will focus on ethics and innovation, and there will be no universal requirements in regard to foreign language ability or computer skills.



The process will become more open and transparent.

