3 dead in truck-ramming attack in Jerusalem

At least three people were killed and ten others injured on Sunday as a Palestinian rammed his truck at a group of soldiers in Jerusalem, said officials.



Police spokesmen said the incident took place at Armon Hanatziv near East Jerusalem, as a truck driver rammed his vehicle at the soldiers.



An ongoing wave of violence in the West Bank and Israel has claimed the lives of at least 235 Palestinians and 34 Israelis since September 2015.



Israeli leaders accused the Palestinian National Authority of "inciting" the unrest, while the Palestinians say it is the result of nearly 50 years of Israeli occupation of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip, home to more than five million Palestinians, where they wish to establish their state.

