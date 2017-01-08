20 killed in E. Pakistan's road accidents

At least 20 people were killed and 29 others injured in two separated road accidents in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province on Sunday, local Urdu media reported.



Samaa News reported that 14 people were killed and nine others injured when a car hit into a passenger van in Sohawa area of Punjab.



Police said the car's wheel burst and it crashed into the van passing by on the main Grand Trunk Road of the province.



The killed included eight men, four women and two kids.



In a separate accident, six people were killed and 20 others wounded after an over-speeding bus collided with a trailer in Sahiwal district.



Those injured were shifted to nearby hospitals by the rescue teams.



Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the accidents and directed hospital authorities to provide best possible medical treatment to the injured people.

