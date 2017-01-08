Ivory trade ban signals China’s global ecology governance

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT







China will ban all commercial ivory trading and processing by the end of 2017, the State Council, China's cabinet, announced on December 30, 2016. The announcement has been highly regarded by the international community, and is a sign of the Chinese government's attitude toward participating in global ecology governance.



Traditional Chinese culture has long considered elephant tusks a wealth and status symbol. The craft of ivory carving reached great heights in the Shang Dynasty (C.1600-1046 BC), and was included in China's list of intangible cultural heritage in 2006. China, a signatory of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), is allowed by CITES' standing committee to import ivory products that remain unsold from three south African countries via legitimate channels, as well as to designate certain factories and retailers within China to engage in ivory production and selling. Each of the legitimate ivory items sold in China is required to be accompanied by a collection certificate with the item's photo on it.



The government policy on small-scale legal ivory trade, however, has caused multiple problems. First, it has de facto stimulated large-scale illicit ivory trade, helping to launder illicit items into legal products. Currently, there is no way to ensure the collection certificate verifying legitimacy accompanies the original piece. Not only has the antique market been devastated by black market deals, but a few designated vendors have been linked to illicit trades.



Second, the majority of ivory products sold in China are simple accessories which aren't culturally significant. Rather, these products make ivory affordable and have turned China into the world's largest market for illicit ivory.



Third, the paltry amount of legitimate ivory trade masks illicit deals going on via the Internet with fake accounts, making it difficult to regulate.



Fourth, the runaway illicit ivory trade has severely tarnished China's image in Africa. Some Chinese people working in Africa have purchased ivory illegally and smuggled it home for profit. In addition, some Chinese travelers have bought ivory in unregulated stores and attempted to avoid African customs inspections, a consequence of which has been tougher inspection of Chinese tourists.



Meanwhile, the illicit ivory trade has been a disaster for Africa. The entire species of African elephants are endangered. On top of that, corruption in the entire ivory trade chain has ruined the continent's governance system. Further, ivory has funded African extremist forces who bring conflict to the continent.



In light of this, China has taken an active role in international cooperation and in moving to phase out its domestic ivory trade. During Chinese President Xi Jinping's State visit to the US in September 2015, China and the US "commit[ted] to enact nearly complete bans on ivory import and export" per a White House statement. China's active participation has not only improved the country's image as a wildlife protector, but has brought the country greater clout in global governance as well as acted as an impetus for other countries and regions to restrict their ivory trade.



Nevertheless, it's worth noting that the ban only marks the first step in China's battle against the illicit ivory trade. The ivory trade could just move to the black market if the underlying demand isn't eradicated. This would fuel poaching and smuggling, as prices would go up due to increased risks and scarcity.



The effectiveness of the ban can't be assured without complementary policies. First, China needs to strengthen the enforcement of the ivory trade ban to prevent the smuggling through the black market. The ban will lower administration costs by freeing law enforcement from judging legitimacy to being able to concentrate on combating illicit trade. However, domestic illicit traders might steer clear of physical retailers and take advantage of the secrecy of social media. Therefore, joint efforts should be taken among multiple government agencies such as forestry, public security, customs, and industry and commerce authorities.



Second, the country needs to broaden investment conduits and dampen domestic demand for ivory investment. A fundamental part of tackling the crisis is to curb ivory demand and cut ivory consumption. Against rate cuts and slowing economic growth, the yields of a variety of financial products have seen a dramatic decline, leading to the lack of high quality investment options. This is a direct cause in the attention ivory has received. Additionally, destroying confiscated ivory only fuels expectations for higher prices, compounding an unhealthy investment appetite. For domestic demand to be erased, more effort is required to innovate investment products and channel cash into the real economy.



Third, the country should take a more active role in international efforts against ivory trade. That means the development of new technologies and the utilization of geographic information systems to pinpoint poaching hotspots and smuggling routes to improve customs and border inspection, and strengthening information sharing and data analysis among countries and regions.



Last, efforts should be made to raise awareness about not buying ivory products, and to explore alternatives for tusk carving.



The author is an associate researcher with the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn