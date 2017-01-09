Taiwan reports 2nd avian flu case in 2017

Taiwan on Sunday reported a new bird flu case in a chicken farm in Yunlin county.



The H5N2 avian flu virus was confirmed at the farm, where 2,672 chicken had been slaughtered to prevent further infection, according to the island's animal and plant health inspection authority.



The farm owner was given a fine of 50,000 New Taiwan dollars (about 1,560 US dollars) for failing to report unusual deaths of chicken in a timely manner, the authority said.



This is the second avian flu case reported in Yunlin in 2017. Altogether more than 26,500 fowl were culled in the two cases.



The island has reinforced monitoring of the unusual death of poultry, ordering a fine of up to 1 million NTD on the cover-up.

