UN envoy meets with Libyan PM, FM

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Martin Kobler, on Sunday met with Libya's UN-backed Prime Minister, Fayez Serraj, and Foreign Minister, Mohamed Sayala, in the capital Tripoli to discuss political issues.



"The political agreement was signed in December 2015. It is time to implement this agreement," Kobler said in a press conference following the meetings.



Kobler also stressed the importance of providing the security and stability for the Libyan people as a priority in 2017.



The UN envoy also stressed the support of the international community to the Libyan people.



Libya has been suffering a political crisis despite the signed UN-sponsored peace agreement. The country is plagued with insecurity and unrest.

