Road accident kills 20, injures scores in N. Haiti

At least 20 people were killed and scores injured on Sunday when a truck crashed into a passenger bus in a mountainous region of northern Haiti.



Regional media citing Haiti's National Ambulance Service reported the accident took place in the morning in Monte Lacrete, in the north department of Artibonite.



A photo of the incident, published by Peru's state news agency Andina, showed what appeared to be a cargo truck rammed into the side of a bus by a roadside.



The bus was "full of passengers" and many of the injured are in "serious condition," Andina said.



The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

