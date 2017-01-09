Road accident kills 20, injures scores in N. Haiti

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/9 8:54:02
At least 20 people were killed and scores injured on Sunday when a truck crashed into a passenger bus in a mountainous region of northern Haiti.
Regional media citing Haiti's National Ambulance Service reported the accident took place in the morning in Monte Lacrete, in the north department of Artibonite.
A photo of the incident, published by Peru's state news agency Andina, showed what appeared to be a cargo truck rammed into the side of a bus by a roadside.
The bus was "full of passengers" and many of the injured are in "serious condition," Andina said.
The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.