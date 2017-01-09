Ex-Brazil midfielder Felipe Melo joins Palmeiras

Former Brazil international midfielder Felipe Melo has joined Palmeiras from Inter Milan on a three-year deal, the defending Brazilian Serie A champions announced on Sunday.



"I am really impressed by the fans. Even before I signed, they made me feel like I belonged to the club," Melo told Palmeiras' official website.



"I am fulfilling a dream by returning to Brazil. I'm at an age at which I can still run and do what I love without any great difficulties."



Melo, 33, had also been linked to Flamengo, Corinthians, Sao Paulo and Valencia after falling out of favor at Inter Milan this season.



Palmeiras did not provide financial details of the move, which came six months before Melo's contact with Inter was due to expire.

