Hungarian Swimming Association chooses new president

The Hungarian Swimming Association (MUSZ) has chosen Gusztav Bienerth as its new president at an extraordinary general assembly on Sunday. Bienerth will replace Tamas Gyarfas, who resigned in November after an uproar among swimmers demanding his ouster.



Bienerth, 62, is currently serving as government commissioner for tourism and is a vice president of Budapest's bid for the 2024 Olympics. He has also worked for the Hungarian Football Association and Hungarian Handball Association.



In addressing the gathering, Bienerth said he agreed with seven points submitted by the swimmers in the process of demanding the reshuffle, including new leadership willing to revisit and renew the entire organization. Bienerth called for a reinterpretation of the role played by committees and other bodies as well as a transparent system for supporting swimmers.



Gyarfas had headed the association for 23 years and is currently treasurer of LEN, the European Swimming Federation and an executive in the world swimming governing body FINA.



The Hungarian Swimming Association rejected a proposal to replace its entire leadership despite calls to do so from swimmers, who claimed the association did little to support them.



With Hungary slated to host the World Aquatics Championships in July 2017, observers say the new president of the Swimming Association has his work cut out for him.

