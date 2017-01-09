31st Intl Ice Sculpture Competition ends in China's Harbin

Canadian participants pose with their ice sculpture during the 31st International Ice Sculpture Competition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2017. The competition, attracting 64 contestants from 13 countries and regions, including China, Latvia, Italy and Spain, concluded on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua

A Malaysian participant carves ice sculpture during the 31st International Ice Sculpture Competition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

Participants carve ice sculpture during the 31st International Ice Sculpture Competition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2017.Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2017 shows an ice sculpture created by Japanese team during the 31st International Ice Sculpture Competition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua

A participant carves ice sculpture during the 31st International Ice Sculpture Competition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

A participant carves an ice sculpture during the 31st International Ice Sculpture Competition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2017.Photo: Xinhua

Canadian participants carve their ice sculpture during the 31st International Ice Sculpture Competition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2017.Photo: Xinhua

Participants carve an ice sculpture during the 31st International Ice Sculpture Competition in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 8, 2017. Photo: Xinhua