Rooster-shaped dough modellings made to greet Chinese lunar new year

Folk artist Kan Zongqin makes rooster-shaped dough modellings in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 8, 2017. Kan made a total of 100 rooster-shaped dough figurines to greet the upcoming Chinese lunar new year of Rooster which falls on Jan. 28 this year. Photo: Xinhua

Rooster-shaped dough modellings made by folk artist Kan Zongqin are seen in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 8, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

