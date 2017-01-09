Water birds seen at Lalu wetland in Lhasa, China's Tibet

Water birds are seen at Lalu wetland in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2017. The Lalu Wetland, known as "the Lung of Lhasa", is China's unique urban natural inland wetland with the highest altitude and largest acreage. Photo: Xinhua

Water birds are seen at Lalu wetland in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

Water birds are seen at Lalu wetland in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

Water birds are seen at Lalu wetland in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

Water birds are seen at Lalu wetland in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

Water birds are seen at Lalu wetland in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2017. Photo: Xinhua

Water birds are seen at Lalu wetland in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Jan. 7, 2017. Photo: Xinhua