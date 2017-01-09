Beautiful snow scenery in Laojun Mountain, Henan Province

Source:Chinanews.com Published: 2017/1/9 11:14:07
Beautiful snow scenery in Laojun Mountain, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province on Jan. 7, 2017. Source: Chinanews

Posted in: CHINA
