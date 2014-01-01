Trump shouldn’t lose sight of the real US interests

US Senator Ted Cruz and Texas Governor Greg Abbott met with Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen when she made transit stops in Houston during her visit to Latin America. Tsai's stopover will cast a shadow over the Sino-US relationship.

Trump and his team will realize that the biggest potential flashpoint in the Asian-Pacific region is "Taiwan independence."

It has become a general consensus among the international community that there is only one China in the world; Taiwan is a part of China; and the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing China.

However, the Taiwan independence secessionist forces have gained an upper hand on the island in recent years. The Taiwan leader Tsai, who refuses to acknowledge the "1992 Consensus" and has taken steps in furthering the pursuit of de jure Taiwan independence, has become the source of disturbance in the regional order. If the Trump government supports Tsai's secessionist ideas, the Asia-Pacific region will, no doubt, become turbulent, which will set back Trump's goal of "making America great again."

Trump said earlier that he would reevaluate the one-China principle, which revealed his superficial understanding of Taiwan's sensitive and critical role in the Sino-US relationship. His phone call with Tsai last month incurred strong dissatisfaction and criticism from the Chinese mainland and the current US government. However, as Trump accumulates more political experience, it is believed that he will gradually develop a more objective understanding of the importance of the Taiwan question in Sino-US ties.

Adhering to the one-China policy is not only the political foundation of Sino-US cooperation, but also a dominant perception of the two major American political parties concerning their policies toward China.

For China, the Taiwan question is its core interest that cannot be traded or negotiated. However, for the US, it is only a bargaining chip. For Trump, the task of improving employment rate and revitalizing the US economy is more urgent and important than anything else. If Trump abandons the burden of Taiwan, it would do no substantial harm to the US' interests, but, instead, would greatly help him to accomplish his domestic goals.

It is believed that the businessman will come back to his senses after some more rounds of calculating and plotting in the US' policies concerning Taiwan. Various signs also show that Trump himself is gradually adjusting his perceptions and tactics when dealing with the policies concerning Taiwan.

With this visit, Tsai is trying to attract more attention internationally and incite the new US government to redefine their policies concerning Taiwan. However, the Taiwan leader has actually misinterpreted the current international trend and Trump's primary focus on the economy, so she is bound to run into snags and be foiled everywhere. If the incoming Trump government approves Tsai's ideas, it will land itself into troubles both at home and abroad.

It is recognized by a vast majority of countries in the UN that Taiwan is a part of China. Without adherence to the one-China principle, any rhetoric from the Tsai government will lay itself open to ridicule. In the end, Trump and his team will have to realize that the pro-independence Tsai government will ultimately become a hot potato and a burden for the US.

Pragmatism will be crucial in the diplomacy of the Trump government. Given that most of the Trump team side with Taiwan, he is very likely to try to make a big adjustment in the policies concerning Taiwan at the beginning of his administration. However, a series of foiled attempts will force him to adjust relevant policies and ultimately come back, more or less, on the track of upholding the one-China policy followed by former US governments.

During Tsai's stopover in the US, no matter how Trump or his advisers will express concern or support for her, it will inflict a severe impact on the current Sino-US relationship. It is hoped that the Trump team will not risk the big picture for the sake of small things and lose sight of the real US interests.

The author is a professor with the Institute of International Relations at China Foreign Affairs University.






