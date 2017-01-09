Chinese firms need to promote quality, not low cost

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT







Recently, the State-owned China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) criticized its subsidiary CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co Ltd for disrupting market order in conducting international business by not adhering to the group's regulations and undermining relevant interests via cut-throat competition in multiple overseas bids in 2015 and 2016, according to a Caixin report.



The criticism against Zhuzhou Locomotive noted that the company made bids for overseas projects far below cost. While this move might have helped the company beat rivals for export orders, it not only could severely affect the company's profits but could also paint a negative image for CRRC that the group is dumping railway equipment to foreign markets via submitting the lowest bid. Like CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive, why are Chinese firms that offer high-quality and low cost goods undermining their products in foreign markets? And what lessons can Chinese manufacturers learn from the company's experience?



Apart from being one of China's biggest manufacturers of electric locomotives and intercity rail cars, CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive is a high-tech company with international influence. Driven by the dual strategies of economic upgrading and "going out," high added-value goods including those from CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive are exactly what the Chinese government is pushing to replace traditional goods, like clothing and lighters, while aiming to build high-tech brand recognition that has its own intellectual property.



However, CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive's participation in bidding for overseas projects was done for the interest of the company, without any consideration for the overall image of Chinese brands, merchandise and techniques. The company's primary focus was only on sealing more overseas deals to boost performance, but the firm neglected that it would be hurting the profits of China's high-tech products.



The goal of receiving large sums of foreign exchanges by selling Chinese high-tech products to foreign partners has, to a degree, failed to deepen China's supply-side structural reform of shifting the country's imbalanced trade from low added-value exports to higher added-value exports.



Although differentiation of demand does exist in foreign markets, an environment for competition with principles of fairness, justice and transparency is required regardless of whether the consumption demand is high-end or low-end. In recent years, under the multilateral framework of the WTO, lawsuits against Chinese enterprises related to receiving subsidies and selling at low prices or engaging in vicious competition have emerged, which not only damaged the trade image of Chinese firms but have also supplied ammunition for other countries to impose trade sanctions against China. Against the backdrop of economic transition, the issue of accomplishing the shift from low-end price wars to high-end competition in terms of added value is inescapable for the decision makers of Chinese firms.



In particular, CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive's failure in deploying its high added-value technological advantage not only hurt itself but also triggered an unnecessary price war, thus sparking dissatisfaction from CRRC, the world's largest rolling stock manufacturer. Based on the principle of reciprocity, CRRC was formed in June 2015 upon the consent of the State Council and the approval from the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council with the merger of China CNR Corporation (CNR) and CSR Corporation Limited (CSR). Prior to the merger, CNR and CSR had reportedly been involved with infighting over foreign market projects, resulting in a huge waste of resources by sacrificing their own interests to subsidize foreign customers.



In comparison, Japanese firms that also concentrate on making foreign investments are normally coordinated by the government or non-government organizations and form a consortium based on international bidding projects. Within the consortium, relevant interests and responsibilities are assigned to participating firms beforehand, ensuring that internal frictions won't get in the way and that participating members join hands to compete for contracts at a reasonable price range against rivals from other countries.



The criticism toward CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive shows that high-ranking government officials have realized the consequences of cut-throat competition among Chinese enterprises and that the previous model of evaluating trade by only taking into account trade volume is no longer applicable to the development of China's "new normal." Instead, an intensive mode of trade that centers on the quality of Chinese exports is an oncoming and unavoidable challenge based on current external trade and the economic environment.



The author is director of Chanson&Co. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn