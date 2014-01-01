Malaysia nabs Singaporeans for unpaid traffic tickets

Malaysian federal traffic police went on their biggest offensive on Friday and Saturday against errant Singaporean motorists who had accumulated a staggering more than 184,000 unpaid summonses and more than 3,400 arrest warrants since 2010, the Straits Times reported on Monday.



In the 48-hour crackdown, 3,000 Singaporeans, including those with unsettled summonses, were caught for various offences, mainly speeding.



"Some of them came here just to test drive their cars on the four-lane highways after getting them tuned up here," Bukit Aman traffic police investigation and enforcement [operation] officer Bakri Zainal Abidin said.



"Others were on "adventure rides" in fast cars and some accidents in the past involved Lamborghini and Ferrari.



"Their mentality against Malaysian traffic regulations must change as we are determined to keep roads safe," he told Malay Mail.



According to Today, a Singapore's newspaper, Singapore topped the list of unpaid summonses, and motorists from Indonesia, Brunei, and Thailand are also in front of the list.



Malay Mail observed the blitz in Johor and shocked Singaporean motorists offered several excuses for outstanding summonses, including



"This is not my car."



"It's a rented car."



"I didn't know I had a summons."



But those nabbed knew what they had done wrong - mostly speeding and driving recklessly.



Police gave the offenders an option: Pay on the spot or collect their vehicles from the station after paying up. They paid up.





