South Korean minister apologizes for government’s artist blacklist

South Korea's culture minister apologized Monday for the conservative government's blacklisting of thousands of artists for their political beliefs, as critics said the attempt to muzzle critics was the worst for decades.



The list of over 9,000 artists in film, theatre, music and literature came to light late last year when a number of local media outlets published it.



Many on the list had voiced support for opposition parties, or criticized or satirized the administration of now-impeached President Park Geun-hye or past army dictatorships.



The list reads like a Who's Who of Seoul's arts scene. It includes novelist Han Kang, winner of the 2016 Man Booker International Prize, and "Oldboy" film director Park Chan-wook, who won the Grand Prix at Cannes in 2004.



"I... apologize over the pain and suffering caused to the artists banned from state support because of their political or ideological leanings," Culture Minister Cho Yoon-Sun told a parliamentary hearing.



Cultural officials were ordered to stop offering state aid to the plays, films or other projects involving "left-leaning" artists on the list.



"I deeply apologize for letting the controversial blacklist cause so much pain and disappointment among the public," she said.



Cho, culture minister since last September, is accused of playing a key role in creating the list while serving as Park's adviser in political affairs from 2014-15. Cho has denied the accusations, saying she had not been aware of the list until recently.



A former culture minister who is Cho's predecessor has been quizzed by prosecutors, who are seeking to arrest him and other former senior officials accused of compiling the list.



"We believe that the list, aimed at ruling out certain artists from state support, seriously damaged the public's freedom of expression," said a spokesman for the special prosecutors' team investigating the wide-ranging scandal surrounding President Park.





