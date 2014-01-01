Old-school Olivier Giroud still saving Arsenal despite dividing fans

Arsenal were somewhat lucky to win their FA Cup third-round game on ­Saturday despite playing Preston North End from the Championship (second tier). After giving up a goal in the ­seventh minute, they had to rely on an 89th-minute winner to escape with a 2-1 win. The scorer of that goal was none other than Olivier Giroud, their old-school French center forward, who continued a fine run of form during which he has scored four goals in four games since December 26.



The game also marked a turnaround for Giroud from Arsenal's league game on January 3 against Bournemouth when he was criticized for celebrating his extra-time goal that equalized despite several minutes still to play. Giroud actually had a stunning game, making two assists in addition to his goal, but ­given Arsenal had to come back from 3-0 down to draw, many fans and his teammates were not in a celebratory mood. The criticism was fair given that a team like Arsenal should not be satisfied with drawing with the likes of Bournemouth if they want to fight for the title.



Giroud has divided fans, many of whom feel he is not the striker who can fire Arsenal to a league title. His supporters point out his consistent return of goals every season he has been here, with last season bringing 24 goals, his most for Arsenal. That figure masks the fact Giroud was scoreless for a good bit of the second half which coincided with Arsenal's falling out of title contention.



But this season Giroud has continued scoring though he was out for a while. Besides his winner against Preston, ­Giroud also scored the winner against West Brom, the opener against Crystal Palace on a ­superb scorpion strike, and the equalizer, also in the 89th minute, to salvage a draw against Manchester United back in October. In doing so, he has proved he can score important goals at vital times, answering critics who claimed, and with some justification in previous seasons, that he goes missing when needed.



Giroud is a fairly good striker who provides several key benefits, chiefly being Arsenal's most potent threat in the air for crosses and corners. His style does slow down Arsenal's free-flowing offense and playing Alexis Sanchez at striker this season has been very productive, keeping Giroud on the bench for much of the season. But Arsenal's offense has not been so potent recently and a change was necessary, especially with Sanchez in danger of being exhausted.



While Giroud will never be considered a star striker like Luis Suarez or even countryman Antoine Griezmann, he is a very important player for Arsenal who still has a vital role. Fans can criticize him but they should not forget that he has bailed out Arsenal several times this season.



The author is a Hong Kong-based freelance writer. hcpyip@gmail.com

