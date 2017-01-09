Zlatan libeled: court

A Swedish court on Monday convicted a former national athletics coach of slandering soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic by suggesting he took steroids when he played for Italian club Juventus from 2004 to 2006.



During a public debate on doping in April, Ulf Karlsson hinted at drug use when he said the striker had "put on 10 kilos of muscle mass ... in one year."



Karlsson had pleaded innocent to slander, but the Karlstad court found in favor of Ibrahimovic, ruling that the remarks had been damaging to the player's reputation. Karlsson was ordered to pay a fine of 24,000 kronor ($2,645).





