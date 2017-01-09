Trump Cabinet picks face tests in Congress

Confirmation hearings expected to see how well Republicans stay in line





Senate confirmation hearings this week for US President-elect Donald Trump 's nominees for top jobs - from secretary of state to attorney general - should provide a test of his ability to work with fellow Republicans in Congress to enact his agenda.Trump's challenge is to ensure the 100-member Senate's 52 Republicans stick together to confirm his Cabinet choices to provide a smooth transition to power when the real estate magnate takes over from Democratic President Barack Obama on January 20.A total of seven confirmation hearings are expected this week, starting on Tuesday with hearings for US Senator Jeff Sessions on his bid to become attorney general and a session for retired General John Kelly, Trump's pick for secretary of homeland security.Both present opposition Democrats the opportunity to raise questions about Trump's immigration proposals, such as his vow to build a wall along the US border with Mexico and a pledge to temporarily suspend immigration from regions deemed to be exporting terrorism.The hearings are likely to show how well Trump - a newcomer to elected office - and his team are at holding Republicans in line as he prepares an expansive legislative agenda that includes reworking Obama's signature healthcare law and tax reform."I think you're going to see Senate Republicans by and large rally around Trump's nominees and that will set the tone hopefully for a cooperative and productive relationship going forward," said Republican strategist Ryan Williams."That will foster goodwill and collaboration that will allow the administration to work with Republicans because inevitably there will be differences and they will have to address them at some point," he said.Five more nominees have hearings on Wednesday, the same day Trump is to stage in New York his first news conference since being elected president.The five include Rex Tillerson, the nominee for secretary of state; Betsy DeVos, for education secretary; CIA director designate Mike Pompeo; commerce pick Wilbur Ross; and Labor nominee Andrew Puzder.Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said he believed all would ultimately be confirmed. "We have an unbelievable all-star group of nominees," he said. "I think each one of them is going to be confirmed with not only Republican votes but with Democratic votes as well."To get them ready for tough questions, the Trump team has put the nominees through mock hearings in a room on the sixth floor of a government building in downtown Washington that is being used for transition activities.