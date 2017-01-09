Andy Murray tops ATP

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/1/9 23:48:39
Andy Murray remained atop the latest ATP rankings released Monday, with Doha winner Novak Djokovic in second.
France's Gael Monfils, without even playing, jumped one place to equalize his best-ever rank of sixth. Monfils benefited from Croat Marian Cilic's second-round defeat in the Chennai Open. Recent tournament winners Roberto Bautista of Spain and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov both go up, to 13 and 15th respectively.
Czech Karolina Pliskova rose to a career-best fifth place in the WTA rankings after victory in Brisbane. Losing finalist Alize Cornet jumped to 31st in the rankings still headed by Germany's Angelique Kerber.