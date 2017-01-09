Andy Murray tops ATP

Andy Murray remained atop the latest ATP rankings released Monday, with Doha winner Novak Djokovic in second.



France's Gael Monfils, without even playing, jumped one place to equalize his best-ever rank of sixth. Monfils benefited from Croat Marian Cilic's second-round defeat in the Chennai Open. Recent tournament winners Roberto Bautista of Spain and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov both go up, to 13 and 15th respectively.



Czech Karolina Pliskova rose to a career-best fifth place in the WTA rankings after victory in Brisbane. Losing finalist Alize Cornet jumped to 31st in the rankings still headed by Germany's Angelique Kerber.

