Robshaw out for months

England flanker Chris Robshaw will miss the Six Nations after undergoing shoulder surgery that will keep him out of action for three months, his club Harlequins announced Monday.



The former England skipper, 30, injured his left shoulder during Harlequins' 24-17 English Premiership defeat at Worcester on New Year's Day and was due to go under the knife on Monday. It will keep him out of England's entire Six Nations title defense, which begins against France at Twickenham on February 4 and concludes against Ireland in Dublin on March 18.





