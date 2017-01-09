Plan to boost trade

The MOFCOM announced the 13th Five-Year Plan
(2016-20) for foreign trade on Monday, and some measures to boost trade include:
China will promote its export of mid- to high-end industries and encourage strategic new sectors to expand in global markets.
China will adopt active policies to encourage import of advanced technology and equipment.
China will enhance the quality and level of the utilization of foreign capital, make efforts to attract foreign investment and further open up the manufacturing sector.