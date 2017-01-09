Nation will fight unfair US rulings on construction goods

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/1/9 23:53:39





"China expresses serious concerns over the US side's actions that disregard the facts, abuse the rules and artificially claim high tax rates," Wang Hejun, director of the Trade Remedy and Investigation Bureau at the MOFCOM, said in a statement.



China urges the US to strictly follow relevant WTO rules and cautiously take trade remedy measures in strict accordance with investigation procedures, Wang added.



Geogrids are used under parking lots, airport runways, highways and railroad tracks, among other uses.



The US Commerce Department on Thursday said that certain biaxial integral geogrid products from China were sold in the US at dumping margins of 372.81 percent and received subsidies between 15.61 percent and 152.5 percent.



The US will instruct US customs officials to take cash deposits for such imports at the final rates, and punitive duties could be imposed, if the US International Trade Commission makes an affirmative final ruling in its decision due in February, the Xinhua News Agency reported.





China will take necessary measures to protect the rights of Chinese companies whose biaxial integral geogrid products are determined by the US of being sold at high dumping margins and receiving subsidies, an official at the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Monday."China expresses serious concerns over the US side's actions that disregard the facts, abuse the rules and artificially claim high tax rates," Wang Hejun, director of the Trade Remedy and Investigation Bureau at the MOFCOM, said in a statement.China urges the US to strictly follow relevant WTO rules and cautiously take trade remedy measures in strict accordance with investigation procedures, Wang added.Geogrids are used under parking lots, airport runways, highways and railroad tracks, among other uses.The US Commerce Department on Thursday said that certain biaxial integral geogrid products from China were sold in the US at dumping margins of 372.81 percent and received subsidies between 15.61 percent and 152.5 percent.The US will instruct US customs officials to take cash deposits for such imports at the final rates, and punitive duties could be imposed, if the US International Trade Commission makes an affirmative final ruling in its decision due in February, the Xinhua News Agency reported.