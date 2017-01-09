Chinese demand drives Australian resources

Australia is expected to register an all-time high of A$204 billion ($150 billion) for resource and energy export earnings during 2016-17.



A quarterly report received from the Australian Department of Industry, Innovation and Science detailed how the demand for steel inputs such as iron ore and metallurgical coal increased due to growth of China's resurgent construction sector.



"The world economy appears to be picking up speed," said the department's chief economist, Mark Cully.



Significant investment in Australia's productive capacity has supported strong growth, along with the demand from China's steel sector, he said. But the trend may not last due to iron ore price decline expectation, Xinhua said.





