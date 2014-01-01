Beijing housing stable in Q4

The housing market in Beijing stabilized in the fourth quarter of 2016, with declining numbers of transactions in commercial homes and of speculative purchases, media reports said Monday.



Commercial housing transactions fell 28.4 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous quarter, while purchases made by non-registered residents and second-home buyers accounted for 17.7 percent and 21.9 percent, down 2.2 and 0.9 percentage points, respectively, cnstock.com reported, citing the Beijing housing authority.