Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in China lost momentum in 2016 after the nation's securities regulator moved to step up market supervision.



Last year, 8,380 M&A deals were announced, down 28.5 percent year-on-year, investment research firm ChinaVenture said in a research note Monday.



Of all the deals, 6,642 had a combined value of $540.6 billion, down about 31 percent year-on-year.