Former leader Rafsanjani dies

Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died on Sunday at the age of 82, a big blow to moderates and reformists deprived now of their most influential supporter in the Islamic establishment.



He had been described as "a pillar of the Islamic revolution." His pragmatic policies - economic liberalization, better relations with the West and empowering elected bodies - appealed to many Iranians but were despised by hard-liners.



His positive contribution to the Sino-Iranian friendship garnered respect in China.



"As a vital leader to Iran, president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani put enormous efforts on building great China-Iran relationship. We deeply mourn the passing of Hashemi Rafsanjani," foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said during a regular press briefing on Monday.



Few has wielded such influence in modern Iran, but since 2009 Rafsanjani and his family faced political isolation over their support for the opposition movement which lost a disputed election that year to President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.



Rafsanjani headed the Expediency Council, a body which is intended to resolve disputes between the parliament and the Guardian Council. He was also a member of the Assembly of Experts, the clerical body that selects the supreme leader, Iran's most powerful figure.





