With truce under strain, Assad ready to discuss ‘everything’

A Syrian truce brokered by Russia and Turkey was under growing strain on Monday as rebels vowed to respond to government violations and President Bashar al-Assad said the army would retake an important rebel-held area near Damascus.



Assad also said his government was ready to negotiate on "everything" at peace talks his Russian allies hope to convene in Kazakhstan, including his own position within the framework of the Syrian constitution.



But he indicated any new constitution must be put to a referendum and it was up to Syrians to elect their president.



His opponents have insisted throughout nearly six years of civil war that he must leave power under any future peace deal.



But since Russia joined the war on his side in late 2015, his government's position on the battlefield has strengthened dramatically, giving him greater leverage now than at any time since the war's earliest days.



The cease-fire which came into effect on December 30 aims to pave the way for the new peace talks which Russia hopes to convene with Turkish and Iranian support. But no date has been set for the talks and the warring sides have accused each other of truce violations.



The Moscow-led effort to revive diplomacy, without the participation of the US, has emerged with Assad buoyed by the defeat of rebels in Aleppo, and as ties thaw between Russia and Turkey, long one of the rebels' main backers.



Ankara, now seemingly more worried by Kurdish sway in Syria than toppling Assad, supports the diplomatic push.



The latest fighting has been especially intense near Damascus where the army and allied militia are trying to capture a rebel-held area that includes the main water source supplying Damascus. It was bombed over two weeks ago.



Assad blamed truce violations on the insurgents, and said the army must "prevent terrorists from using the water to throttle the capital."



