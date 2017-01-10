Pakistan fires first submarine-launched cruise missile

Pakistan fired its first submarine-launched cruise missile on Monday, the military said, a show of force for a country that sees its missile development as a deterrent against arch-foe India.



The nuclear-capable Babur-3 missile has a range of 450 kilometers and was fired from an undisclosed location in the Indian Ocean.



"Pakistan eyes this hallmark development as a step toward reinforcing the policy of credible minimum deterrence," the military's media wing said in a statement.



The Pakistani military revealed that the Babur-3 missile was "capable of delivering various types of payloads and will provide Pakistan with a Credible Second Strike Capability, augmenting deterrence."



An army spokesperson later confirmed the language meant the missile was equipped to carry nuclear warheads.



The Babur-3 is a sea-based variant of the ground-launched Babur-2 missile, which was tested in December.





